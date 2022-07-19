UN presses Yemen warring parties for six-month truce extension

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations is pushing Yemen’s warring parties to agree to a six-month truce extension, two sources familiar with the talks said.

Peace efforts gained a boost after US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last week, where he announced an agreement with the Saudi leadership to “deepen and extend” the ceasefire expiring on 2 August. The war has pitted a coalition led by Riyadh against Yemen’s Houthis since 2015.

However UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has to address strong grievances from both sides before they accept a further renewal of the existing two-month truce deal that first took hold in April, the sources said.

If agreed, the six-month extension would be the biggest step so far in the UN process towards resolving a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions facing famine in a severe humanitarian crisis.

Grundberg will, in the coming days, travel to Oman, where the Houthis’ chief negotiator is based, and to Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, where the Saudi-backed government is headquartered, for discussions, the source added.

