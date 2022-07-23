Study: Relationship between spirituality and better health outcomes with patient care

SHAFAQNA- Researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have recently found that spirituality should be combined with care for serious illness as well as overall health. The researchers believe that concentrating on spirituality in health care denotes caring for the whole person, not just their disease.

The International Consensus Conference on Spiritual Care in Health Care has maintained that the way individuals look for ultimate meaning, purpose, connection, value, or transcendence is spirituality. According to them, spiritual community participation that is represented by religious service attendance is related to healthier lives as well as greater longevity, less depression and suicide, and less drug use for healthy people. Asking about a patient’s spirituality can be part of patient-centered, value-sensitive care and should be accomplished. Further medical decision-making can be directed via the obtained information from the conversation. As a result, spiritual care specialists such as chaplains who are trained to provide clinical pastoral care to different patients can be informed. Howard Koh, the Harvey V. Fineberg Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership at Harvard Chan School said, through incorporating spirituality into care, there is a better chance of reaching total well-being and the highest standard of health that is achievable for each person.

Source: Harvard T.H. Chan

