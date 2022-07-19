Iran FM urges US to move towards revival of nuclear deal

The Iranian FM made the remarks in a phone call with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Monday night, when both sides talked about the latest developments of negotiations for lifting anti-Iran sanctions, as well as important regional and international issues of mutual interests.

Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that there is no doubt that the incumbent administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to reach a good, powerful and lasting agreement.

The top diplomat expressed gratitude to Borrell and Enrique Mora, the European Union’s coordinator in the Vienna talks, for their uninterrupted efforts to pave the way for reaching an accord.

Referring to his recent talks with Italian and French foreign ministers, Amirabdollahian emphasized that the White House should stop its excessive demands and doubts, and take steps towards reaching resolution and agreement based on realism, and also halt inefficient approach, unconstructive behavior, and resorting to pressure and sanction.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to a coming meeting among presidents from Russia, Turkey and Iran in Tehran, noting that the Islamic Republic gives importance to food and energy security at international level.

As to his recent talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, the FM said that facilitation of grain export from Ukraine is of great importance.

Borrell, for his part, thanked the Iranian side for showing positive and strong will in the nuclear talks, underlining the need for a conclusion of all sides’ ideas in the current situation.

He also appreciated Iran for its initiatives to pave the ground for resolving the outstanding obstacles and differences to reach a final agreement, expressing readiness to speed up and facilitate the process via connections and consultations with all parties involved in the talks for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Borrell said that he believes months of efforts should lead to a result, so he will go ahead with his endeavor to bring together the views of Iran and the US in order to pave the way for reaching the final nuclear accord.