World’s largest cake distributed among pilgrims in Najaf on Eid al-Ghadir [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-On the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, the world’s largest cake was distributed among pilgrims at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq.

It was handed out at the Hazrat Zahra (SA) Courtyard of the mausoleum on Monday with the cooperation of the staff of the Astan (custodianship) of the shrine.

The cake was backed in Iran and then taken to Najaf to be decorated and distributed among the pilgrims.

It weighed 200,000 kilograms and was 1433 meters in length, which is the number of years passed since the Event of Ghadir.

A large number of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq as well as other countries such as Iran visited the holy shrine on Monday to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijjah in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.