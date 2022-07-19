Erdogan & Raisi hold talks in Tehran

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was accorded an official reception ceremony on Tuesday by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

The ceremony was held in Saadabad Palace in northern Tehran, with national anthems of Iran and Turkey played.

Erdogan who arrived in Tehran on Monday night will attend the meeting of the Iran-Turkey high committee of cooperation later today.

Earlier today, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com