Ayatollah Khamenei: “NATO is a dangerous creature that must be stopped”

Ayatollah Khamenei said in the meeting with President Putin and his accompanying delegation that the Syrian issue is of extreme importance and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s fundamental stance has always been opposing military intervention there, while the fertile and oil-rich eastern side of the Euphrates River is occupied by the Americans, and they must be forced to leave that region.

Turning to Iran-Russia agreements, the Supreme Leader said that they should be fully and precisely implemented to secure both nations’ interests. Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the need to heed the deceiving western policies, arguing that keeping in mind the world events the need for stronger cooperation between Iran and Russia and alertness about them is felt now more than ever before. He said that Iran-Russia economic cooperation, especially after the western sanctions, is to the benefit of both countries.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, Ayatollah Khamenei said that war is a harsh way of resolving disputes, and the Islamic Republic is by no means pleased with hardships imposed against ordinary people, but in case of Ukraine, if you had not taken control of the situation, the other side would have with its initiatives cased the outbreak of a war.

The Supreme Leader emphasized that the western powers are opposed to the existence of a strong and independent Russia, arguing that the NATO is a dangerous creature, and if the path before it is left open, it realizes no borders and boundaries. “If NATO’s path had not been blocked in Ukraine, a while later on pretext of the Crimean Peninsula they would have begun the same war,” he added.

