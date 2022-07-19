English
Tehran: Presidents of Iran, Turkey & Russia discuss Syria

discuss Syria in Tehran meeting

SHAFAQNA- The 7th Conference of Astana Process guarantor states was held on Tuesday night, in the present of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Turkey’s President Recep Teyyip Erdogan at Tehran Summit Meetings Hall.

In the tripartite meeting, the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and ways for boosting campaign against terrorism.

Iran and Turkey had two years ago held a Strategic Cooperation Supreme Council meeting, hosted by Tehran.

Also, ‘The 6th Conference of Astana Process Guarantor Countries” in the summer of 2020 was held as a videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been during the past few years pursuing the Astana Peace Process, aimed at ending over 11 years of war in Syria, and this is the first year after the coronavirus pandemic that President Raisi is hosting the event.

The first Conference of Astana Process Guarantor Countries after the initial meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, was held in Sochi, Russia, in the presence of representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey, aimed at brokering a ceasefire and finding a political solution in November 2017

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

