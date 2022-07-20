Iran’s FM: Astana Summit tried to distance Syria developments from militarism

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister said that the Summit meeting of Astana peace guarantors in Tehran tried to help distance the course of developments in Syria from war and militarism and sought a peaceful solution to the issue. Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in the Iranian capital on Wednesday (20 July 2022).

He said that the summit meeting of the three guarantors of Astana peace talks – Iran, Russia, and Turkey – took place at a time that a new conflict is likely to happen in the border areas of Syria.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that Turkey will pay attention to advice made by the participants of the Summit meeting in Tehran.

Underlining the significance of Syria’s territorial integrity and respect for the country’s national sovereignty, Amirabdollahian noted that Iran attaches special importance to the fight against terrorism and building the future of Syria based on the will of the Syrian people.

In last night meeting, the Iranian president called for a solution to Turkey’s security concerns about its joint borders with Syria, the foreign minister said, adding that Iran is concerned by the likelihood of a Turkish military action in Syrian soil.

He also regretted that the east of the Euphrates, which has one of the most fertile lands of Syria and has rich oil and energy resources, has turned into a place for the presence of the US forces over the past recent years.

Source: IRNA

