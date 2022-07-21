Arab League and Parliament condemn Türkiye’s attack on northern Iraq

SHAFAQNA- “Ahmed Aboul Gheit”, the head of the Arab League today (Thursday) issued a statement strongly condemning Türkiye’s attack on northern Iraq yesterday, which resulted in the death of 9 civilians and the injury of 23 others.

“Jamal Rushdi”, the spokesman of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, announced in the aforementioned statement that the Secretary General of the Arab League strongly condemns Türkiye’s barbaric attack on the Barkh resort located in Dohuk, Iraq.

It is stated in this statement that Türkiye’s encroachment on Iraq’s sovereignty has never been accepted by the Arab League and this attack means a clear violation of international laws and violating the principles of good neighborliness.

The Arab Parliament based in Cairo also considered Türkiye’s attack on northern Iraq as a clear violation of international laws and values ​​and condemned it.

In this regard, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement without naming Türkiye, described this attack as a “heinous aggression” and considered it necessary to respect international laws and preserve the lives of civilians, and continued to emphasize its position in full support of Iraqi sovereignty and expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in this attack.

Source: Shafaqna Persian