Zakho seeks to attract about 600,000 tourists in 2023

The tourism department of Zakho city in Dohuk province of Kurdistan region of Iraq announced that it plans to attract about 600 thousand domestic and foreign tourists in the coming year.

Jia Amin, the director of Zakho Tourism Department, said in a press conference: 22,683 tourists with passports from Türkiye or other foreign countries entered Zakho during the Eid al-Adha holidays through Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing.

He predicted that the number of tourists will reach 270 thousand at the end of this year, which is unprecedented compared to previous years.

The director of Zakho Tourism Department said that this department seeks to increase the number of tourists to 500-600 thousand people in 2023 through the implementation of tourism projects.

The provinces of the Kurdistan region have experienced a significant improvement in the tourism sector this year and have hosted hundreds of mostly Iraqi tourists. Iraqi officials emphasize that the paralysis of tourism in other Iraqi provinces and the decline in security stability have had a positive impact on tourism in the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan Region is one of the most important tourist areas in Iraq. The majority of Iraqi citizens go to the cities of Kurdistan region, which have many natural attractions such as mountains, waterfalls, and beautiful nature, to get away from the heat on occasions and holidays or in the summer.

Dohuk province has recently opened 15 new tourist centers, the largest of which is the Jabal Zawa cable car and tourist complex.

The provinces of the Iraqi Kurdistan region are considered important tourist areas in Iraq and have many ancient sites that attract tourists from all over the world.

Dohuk province alone has 1,400 ancient and tourist sites registered in the province’s Antiquities Department and 1,000 unregistered sites.

Source: Middle East