UK: First Hijabi Cricketer gets Birmingham School mural

First Hijabi Cricketer

SHAFAQNA-A stunning mural honoring the first British Muslim female cricket player Abtaha Maqsood has been unveiled at a primary school in the Small Heath area of Birmingham.

Inspiring Muslim girls to take up the sport, the beautiful artwork was commissioned to celebrate Maqsood’s signing another year with Birmingham Phoenix.

Maqsood, 23, said it was a “surreal experience seeing my face plastered on the wall,” BBC reported.

The cricketer visited Marlborough Primary School, which has a large population of Muslim girls, on Monday to see the mural painted by Birmingham graffiti artist Lucy Danielle.

“When I got told about the mural I was not expecting it. I had no idea I had made such a big impact,” said Maqsood.

