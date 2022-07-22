UN warns of the collapse of Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Ioana Fronitzka, warned Thursday that Beirut is now at a crossroads between rising or falling.

“The national interest must be prioritized, the country’s political paralysis should be avoided, and the government formed quickly,” said Vronetska.She added: “Lebanon is now standing at the crossroads of either rise or collapse…and the path that the country will take will depend on the ability and willingness of Lebanese leaders to start implementing sustainable solutions quickly.”

Frontica stressed the need for “effective state institutions that can implement the required reforms and meet the needs of the Lebanese.”

And she called for the necessity of “holding the presidential elections within the constitutional deadlines, as current President Michel Aoun’s term ends on October 30.”

The Special Coordinator commended “the efforts of the Lebanese army and security forces to maintain Lebanon’s fragile stability and prevent a security deterioration.”

Source : theglobalfrontier

