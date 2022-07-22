Widespread controversy in Saudi Arabia following secret penetration of an Israeli journalist into Mecca+ Video

SHAFAQNA- In an unprecedented move, one of the major TV channels of the Israeli regime apologized to Saudi Arabia after its reporter infiltrated the holy city of Mecca, where non-Muslims are prohibited from entering, Alarab wrote.

Israel’s private Channel 13 wrote in a tweet in Arabic: “The foreign affairs editor’s trip to Mecca was not done with the aim of hurting the feelings of Muslims and Saudi Arabia. In this channel, we apologize for the anger and strong reactions caused by this trip.”

The Channel added: “The curiosity of the said reporter made him go to the said area.”

The story of the secret entrance of this Israeli journalist caused a controversy in Saudi Arabia after a Saudi citizen named Saleh Jaribi Al-Zahrani wrote on his Twitter after publishing the report of this Israeli channel: “This Israeli thief entered Mecca with an American passport and claimed to be a Muslim and و Arafat and violated Saudi laws like drug traffickers and terrorists. This terrorist should be banned from entering Saudi Arabia.”

This incident caused a sharp reaction from the Palestinians. Fayez Abu Shamaleh, a Palestinian writer and politician, wrote in response to it: “Gil Tamari is an Israeli journalist who entered Mecca and prepared a visual report in Arabic about the clock tower, the Quranic statue, the pilgrims’ resting place in Mina, the roads of this city and Arafat. His work is not an insult to the religion of Islam, but contempt for the laws that paved the way for him.”

Gil Tamari, who is an American citizen, admits at the beginning of his report that he entered Mecca without the consent of the Saudi authorities. He said about this: “This city is forbidden to non-Muslims and it is not easy to enter it.”

He then says: “It was clear that the possibility of my trip to Mecca was zero, but I managed to find the right person who agreed to take the risk.”

This incident has caused controversy in various circles of Saudi Arabia and the media of this country have announced that Saud bin Abdullah bin Mujab, the Saudi prosecutor, has ordered the formation of a team to investigate this matter.

Source: Shafaqna Persian