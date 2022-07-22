UNICEF: Lebanon’s water crisis puts millions of people at risk

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the water crisis in Lebanon puts the health of millions of people, especially children, at risk.

UNICEF said in a new report titled “Struggling to keep the taps on” that “the prospects for a solution will remain bleak, as the lack of electricity makes it impossible to pump enough water, and in some cases causes pumping to stop completely,”, noting that Lebanon has managed to prevent the complete collapse of its water infrastructure.

The report warned that millions of people in the country are currently affected by the limited availability of clean and safe water, adding that water supply systems continue to teeter on the edge of a precipice, putting the health of millions of people, especially children, at risk.

Source : middleeastmonitor

