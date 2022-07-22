UK: Manchester to host Europe’s largest halal food festival

SHAFAQNA- Manchester will host Europe’s largest halal food festival and according to estimations, the event will attract thousands of people from acorss the UK.

The Halal Food Festival will come to the city in August, from 27th to 28th.

With over 100 exhibitors, it is expected to attract people from surrounding areas such as Blackburn, Bolton, Bradford, and Dewsbury.

“Islamic Relief UK is honored to be the official charity partner of the Halal Food Festival in Manchester,” said Tufail Hussain, director of Islamic Relief UK, I Love Manchester reported.

“This will be an amazing outdoor event and we look forward to seeing thousands of people from all backgrounds and walks of life coming together to enjoy the fun, festivities, and delicious food.”

The festival will be held at the BEC Arena this year, which will include 4 indoor arenas and an outdoor funfair.

“There will be great activities from a fun fair to a kid’s zone as well as prayer areas,” Hussain said.

“Not only will families enjoy delicious food at the event but they will also be helping those less fortunate.

“Islamic Relief UK and the festival will have a charity target to feed 5,000 people across the world as well as supporting local homeless centers.”

The concept of halal, — meaning permissible in Arabic — has traditionally been applied to food.

Muslims should only eat meat from livestock slaughtered by a sharp knife from their necks, and the name of Allah, the Arabic word for God, must be mentioned.

The halal festival in Manchester is not the only one hosted around the world.

Source :IQNA

www.shafaqna.com