International Shia News Agency

MEM: Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia to advance from security to political level

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister said Saudi Arabia has expressed its readiness to advance the tension-easing talks between the two estranged neighbours from the security to the political leve.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview with Iran’s state TV late on Thursday, noting progress in the Baghdad-brokered talks that have been underway since last April.

Iran’s top diplomat said they received a message from Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, last week, who said that the Saudis were ready to advance the talks to the “political and public level”.

Iran, he added, also expressed its readiness to continue the ongoing talks brokered by the Iraqi Government to the political level to restore their diplomatic ties.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

