General President of Grand Mosque: Sanctity of two Holy Mosques is a red line

SHAFAQNA-After an Israeli reporter entered Mecca ,the General President of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais warned against violating regulations and laws, and said that “the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques is a red line for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and those who transgress or infringe upon it, regardless of their nationality or the nature of their work, will not be tolerated, based on its absolute sovereignty over the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred feelings that it honors with its service and care.”

Al-Sudais stressed “the importance of applying deterrent penalties for such security crimes,” as he put it, calling on everyone to “cooperate to achieve this religious and national responsibility,” according to a statement published by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Source :news.middleeast-24

