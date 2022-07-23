Lebanon’s PM warns smouldering massive grain silos in Beirut risk total collapse

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned that the massive grain silos in the Port of Beirut are risking total collapse due to an ongoing slow fire amid the summer heat.

Two weeks ago, with the start of the ongoing summer heatwave, a fire was ignited in the silos, which was the scene of a devastating blast that tore through the city two years ago.

Mikati warned of the renewal of the tragedy of the Port of Beirut, where hundreds of tonnes of explosive material detonated and caused havoc in the port city, killing 200 people and wounding at least 6,000 others.

The two silos absorbed a massive portion of the explosion from the western side of Beirut, but they have been suffering severe damage.

The fire was ignited while 800 tonnes of grains were being fermented amidst the very hot weather hitting the region.

