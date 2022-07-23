English
Macron’s smile when hearing Abu-Akleh’s name, is controversial

Macron's smile

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron’s smiled when he heard Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas mentioning the name of Shireen Abu-Akleh, causing controversy on social media.

Earlier this week, following a meeting between Abbas and Macron in Paris, both held a press conference and spoke about various issues. When Abbas spoke about Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera’s Journalist Abu-Akleh, Macron and his translator were both seen smiling.

Social media users posted the video showing the moment, criticising Macron and accusing him of being a hypocrite. Despite the incident, Macron had called Abbas following Abu-Akleh’s murder by the Israeli occupation forces to urge Israel to swiftly complete investigations into the incident.

