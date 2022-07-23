Benyamin Rezaei or Ben Marco from Iran

Advertorial Reportage- Benyamin Rezaei , born on 5 July, 1984, is a young traveler, documentary maker, and Iranian travel blogger who has traveled to 4 continents for 12 years. He has traveled to more than 64 countries.

Without a doubt, it can be said that Benyamin is the best and most creative Iranian documentary maker in the field of travel and tourism, who has produced more than 185 travel documentaries so far. And he has broadcasted all his documentaries and experiences in his virtual World since the beginning and day by day his fans are added to his travels.

He is known in the virtual world as (Benyamin Marco). This adventurous boy was born in the city of Alborz, and because of his great interest from childhood to travel and adventure, as an adult, he studied in the field of tourism, and this great love and interest made him decide let him create his dreams and gain many experiences in his travel adventures from Asia to Europe, from Africa to Canada. Benyamin is also the author of several books on his travel experiences, manuscripts and poems: (Yedoneh vali Mardoneh, Immigration to Istanbul, 80 days around Europe, 8 years around the world, African diamonds.)

In 2009, he immigrated to Istanbul, Turkey for 4 years. He spent his life in different cities of this country with the job of tour leader and other jobs. From 2010 to 2017, he traveled to Asian, European, and African countries,which, in addition to the experience and knowledge and learning from group travel, with individual growth in the experience of his personal trips, made him gain more faith Created for travel. What Benyamin introduced differently was the trip he took in 2019 with his personal car (Peugeot 207).

He started around Europe and named his trip (80 days around Europe (he set the record for traveling to the farthest point in Europe,( Strait of Gibraltar (which is the border between Europe and Africa) registered with an Iranian car in his name.

Benyamin has a famous saying in this trip: (Don’t tell me what your car is, tell me where you went with your car?)

One of Benyamin’s fascinating experiences in his travels is visiting the Benz automobile factory and making a documentary about this famous brand.

Because of his great interest and respect for Rumi and the great Iranian poet, he wrote a poem by this Iranian poet on his car and he traveled around Europe with it. And when he returned from Europe and arrived Rumi’s tomb in Konya, Turkey, he said in one of his documentaries: “It is a great pleasure to travel around Europe with Rumi’s poetry and at the end of the journey come to pay respects to this poet’s tomb.”

Benyamin also traveled in 2018 and 2021 to continue his journey and knowledge of his experiences with the intention of a short imigration to the multi-national land of the world with pristine nature and blue waters and towering mountains of Canada, and he had interesting and readable stories.

As a young Iranian, he saw and created a new motivation for those who are interested in traveling and gave courage to his fellow countrymen who are interested in adventure and this lifestyle, that with all the challenges and problems that Iranians in traveling, especially in adventurous trips. They are going after their dreams and aspirations and making them.

Undoubtedly, Benyamin, like many travelers and travel enthusiasts, has learned many things by studying and observing the experiences of others and every day he adds these experiences to his knowledge.

Nowadays, by reading books and following virtual World such as (Instagram and YouTube platforms, websites and weblogs, etc.), it is easier to get acquainted with traveling, which travel bloggers can share these experiences with little cost. They buy themselves.

If you are interested, taste and pleasure of different cultures with all the cells of your being with the documentaries of Benyamin’s travels on the pages virtually travel with him: