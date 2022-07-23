Reaction of Masjid Al-Haram Custodianship to Israeli Journalist entry into Mecca: Sanctity of two holy shrines is a red line

SHAFAQNA- “Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais”, Head of Al-Haram and An-Nabawi Mosques, emphasized the necessity of commitment and full adherence to the regulations and laws related to the two holy shrines and holy places.

Al-Sudais warned that the sanctity of the two holy shrines is considered a red line for Saudi Arabia, and anyone who violates this will not be tolerated. Al-Sudais emphasized the importance of implementing deterrent punishments against these security crimes and called everyone to cooperate in this religious and national responsibility.

The Mecca police in Saudi Arabia reported that a citizen was referred to the public prosecutor’s office due to the transfer and facilitation of the entry of a reporter of an Israeli network with American citizenship to Mecca, which is a clear violation of the regulations prohibiting the entry of non-Muslims into Mecca.

Source: Shafaqna Persian