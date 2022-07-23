Huge fire in south of Beirut [video]

SHAFAQNA- Local sources in Lebanon reported the occurrence of a huge fire in the Dhaba area, located in the south of Beirut.

It is said that the cause of the fire that happened in the “Al-Kifaat” area is the presence of diesel tanks and the power supply station, and the extent of this fire is so large that the black smoke covered the sky in the area and the sound of light explosions was heard.

So far, this fire has not resulted in human casualties and has only led to extensive financial losses, and there is no information on whether this incident was intentional or accidental.

Source: Shafaqna Persian