Iran’s President: IAEA anti-Iran resolution harmed political trust

During a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that lasted two hours, Ebrahim Raisi said that the resolution was aimed at putting pressure on the Iranian nation.

The Iranian president condemned the United States and its three European allies; namely, the UK, Germany and France — which drafted the resolution — for their unconstructive stance and measures.

The Iranian president spoke about the 2015 nuclear deal and talks aimed at reviving it as well.

He said, the Islamic Republic believes that an agreement can be reached if safeguard issues are resolved completely, other parties give guarantees that they remain committed to the agreement and Iran’s economic interests are upheld.

Raisi also referred to the significant growth of Iran’s political and economic cooperation with different countries, saying that the United States’ anti-Iran sanctions are detrimental to the world’s economy, especially Europe.

The Iranian president noted that the Islamic Republic has always played a great role in protecting the security of the West Asia region.

He rejected foreign interference in West Asia and said that regional issues should be resolved by the region’s countries and governments.

Source : IRNA

