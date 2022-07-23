USA: Eid Al-Fitr to be added to school calendar in Pennsylvania district

SHAFAQNA-The Council Rock School District in the US state of Pennsylvania is planning to add the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr to the district’s calendar.

It will be added beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a 30 day period where Muslims demonstrate the act of giving and friendship by fasting from sunrise to sunset and distributing the meat to family, friends, the poor and homeless. Eid is marked by prayers, family gatherings, presents and big meals.

Iman Azeez, a rising junior at Council Rock High School South, asked the board during public comment on July 21 to consider adding the holiday to the 2022-23 school calendar.

Eid will fall on April 21 in 2023.

“Over the past five years of being in this district, I have been provided vast opportunities to expand my education, but this came at the expense of my character,” she said. “From names like towel head to terrorist, my once peaceful religion has been exploited stemming from the lack of knowledge of religious diversity. And that is why I’m here today proposing my initiative to get Eid-Al-Fitr as an official holiday.”

Eid-Al-Fitr, or Eid, is an extremely important holiday in Islam as it is the celebration of the end of Ramadan, said Azeez.

