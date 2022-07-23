Ukraine war : UN Secretary-General condemns attack on Odesa port

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemns” reported attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa port.

Russian missiles have hit infrastructure in Ukraine’s port of Odesa, a day after Moscow and Kyiv reached a deal over grain exports.

Thirteen Russian missiles have hit Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region, according to the local governor.

Fitch and Scope have downgraded Ukraine’s ratings after the war-ravaged country requested a debt payment freeze.

Russia says it destroyed four US-made HIMARS launchers, in a claim denied by Ukraine.

