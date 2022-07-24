UN Security Council to discuss Turkey’s attacks on Iraqi territory

SHAFAQNA-The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency session next Tuesday to discuss the Turkish attacks on Iraqi lands.

A diplomatic source in Iraq said on Saturday that at the request of Iraq, the UN Security Council set next Tuesday as a date for an emergency meeting on Turkey’s aggression against Iraqi territory.

The Federal Foreign Ministry on Saturday sent a letter of complaint to the Security Council for an emergency meeting on Turkish aggressions.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an urgent investigation into the Turkish bombing of Duhok province.

The recent deadly Turkish rocket attack on one of Zakho’s tourism resorts in Duhok, where 9 Arab tourists were killed and 22 others from Iraq’s central and southern governorates were injured.

