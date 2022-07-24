Bahrain: Campaign on twitter demanding release of opposition leader

SHAFAQNA-Sheikh Ali Salman’s hashtag on twitter was met with an overwhelming response, where hundreds of tweets were posted calling for the release of Bahrain’s opposition leader.

The tweeters posted video clips of Al-Wefaq Secretary-General calling for reform and justice, stressing that his adherence to just popular demands was the real reason for his arrest.

Al-Wefaq Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi said that the arrest of Sheikh Ali Salman and his 29-year prison sentence revealed the corruption and lack of independence of the judicial system and that it is a “false justice” as stated by international organizations. He further stated that the doors of prisons are open for political revenge even after a while.

Former Wa’ad Society Secretary-General Radhi Al-Mousawi said Sheikh Ali Salman and his companions are in prison for the sake of Bahrain, which deserves a better life and reality.

He added that Bahrain “deserves a security and political breakthrough that will result in the release of prisoners, a breakthrough that brings the glow back to our country and the smile to our people.”

Meanwhile, Al-Wefaq member Ibrahim Al-Drazi said “His Eminence Sheikh Ali Salman is a uniting figure who always stresses on national unity,” continuing, “We affirm that the charges are not credible according to the available data (…) He, along with all prisoners, should be released so that our country can enjoy love and we can achieve national reconciliation.”

Source : Bahrain Mirror

