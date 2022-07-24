English
French President: Iran Nuclear Deal is ‘Still Possible’

SHAFAQNA-French President Emmanuel Macron said that reviving the landmark 2015 deal on Tehran’s nuclear capabilities was “still possible” but must happen “as soon as possible”.

Mr Macron expressed his disappointment at the absence of progress after the suspension of talks in Vienna and underlined the need for Iran to return to the accord and honour its nuclear commitments, according to a French presidency statement.

In June, indirect talks between the US and Iran were held in an effort to restart the diplomatic efforts in Vienna, but discussions were interrupted after two days without a breakthrough.

