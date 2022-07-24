Stockholm: Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center to host Muharram mourning ceremonies

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced its programs for mourning the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS). The programs will be held for 14 nights starting on Friday, July 29 from 18:30 to 20:30 local time.

Recitation of the Quran, recitation of the Ziarat Ashura, eulogies, sermons, and distribution of meals are among the programs.

In the lunar month of Muharram, Shia Muslims all over the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred on the Day of Ashura in the 680 (AD) Battle of Karbala along with 72 of his companions.

Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Sweden is an independent religious association founded by a group of Shia Muslims in 1997. The Center maintains regular activities such as daily communal prayer, Friday prayer and other religious and cultural celebrations that interest Muslims, especially Shia, in Scandinavia.

Source: IQNA

