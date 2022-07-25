Arab League: There is no specific time for Syria’s return to the Union

SHAFAQNA- “Hossam Zaki”, the deputy secretary general of the Arab League, said that there is no specific time for Syria’s return to the membership of this union.

Zaki said yesterday evening (Sunday) that this matter requires the agreement of the Arab countries, which has not been fully done so far.

He added: “This agreement is not far away, it is not as close as some people think. Each side has a point of view.”

Zaki stated that the issue of Syria’s return to the Union has not been decided, so he could not give a specific time for such an issue.

The Arab League announced yesterday (Sunday) that the next meeting of the organization will be held on the first day of November.

Source: Shafaqna Persian