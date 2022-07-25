Tunisia: Vote begins in referendum on constitution expanding president’s power

SHAFAQNA-Tunisia took to the polls on Monday to vote on a new constitution that could see Tunisia’s President Kais Saied be given complete control of the country.

Polls opened at 6 AM local time at 11,000 polling stations, with turnout expected to be low across the country.

The vote takes place exactly a year after Saied seized control of the country by firing Tunisia’s government and dissolving its parliament.

Since his power grab, Saied has ruled by decree, with critics describing his move as a coup against the democratic gains made by Tunisia after 2011.

Saied has denied claims of a coup and said his power grab was necessary to stamp out corruption and end Tunisia’s political deadlock.

The referendum result will determine if Tunisia changes from a hybrid parliament system to a presidential one.

The new constitution will allow Saied to continue to rule by decree until legislative elections are held in December.

Source :middleeasteye

