OCHA: Israel demolishes over 50 Palestinian structures in two weeks

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Israeli authorities have confiscated large swathes of land and demolished more than 50 Palestinian-owned structures across West Bank in two weeks.

The OCHA said in its biweekly ‘Protection of Civilians’ report covering the period between June 28 and July 18 that some 47 of the targeted structures were demolished in Area C, which constitutes 61 percent of the West Bank and has been designated as ‘firing zones’ for Israeli military training.

Four structures were demolished in East al-Quds, including one home destroyed by its owners to avoid paying the fines issued by Israeli authorities.

On four occasions, said the OCHA, Israeli forces conducted military training exercises near 13 Palestinian herding communities in Masafer Yatta area, south of al-Khalil. The drills restricted the access of Palestinians to basic services and put their safety at risk.

