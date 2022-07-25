Canada: Ottawa Muslims mourn death of popular Islamic scholar

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Ottawa and across the province are mourning the death of a popular Islamic scholar who was one of the first in North America to preach in English.

Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef, who spent several years living in the nation’s capital, died in Dubai on Thursday at the age of 47.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Born in Winnipeg in 1975, Alshareef’s willingness to preach in English helped him connect with younger Muslims in diaspora communities — and for many English-speaking Muslims, he was their link to their faith.

He launched the AlMaghrib Institute in the United States in 2002 with 30 students. In the last 20 years, AlMaghrib has expanded its presence to 40 cities around the world, with the institute’s website saying they now have over 80,000 students.

