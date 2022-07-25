USA: Muslim businesses targeted in Chicago Mayor’s crime-fighting strategy

SHAFAQNA-The administration of Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot has begun to adopt a strategy ostensibly designed to make the city a safer place. Gun violence and homicides in Chicago have reached epidemic proportions. It comes as Chicago continues to be overwhelmed by gun violence and homicides.

As for the strategy, however, Muslim and Arab-owned businesses say they are paying the price — and no one is reaping the rewards. In June 2021, Lightfoot unleashed a task force that Arab- and Muslim-American business owners say targeted their stores specifically, operating overnight in the city in areas where crime was at its worst.

Between June and September of 2021, the task force shuttered more than 150 small businesses owned by Arab and Muslim Americans, according to the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Source: IQNA

