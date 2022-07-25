English
Russia FM rejects blame for grain shortage during Arab League meeting

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected allegations levelled against Moscow over a global food crisis. This came during a meeting in Cairo with the Arab League, attended by Qatar, where Lavrov claimed the crisis is due to the Covid-19 outbreak, not the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov also expressed his country’s keenness on enhancing its partnership and economic cooperation with the Arab bloc, noting he is currently planning to hold a sixth meeting of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum as soon as possible.

