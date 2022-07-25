English
Meeting between Iraqi PM & UN’s Representative focused on Turkey’s attack on Dohuk

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq emphasized the determination of the country to follow up the recent attack by Turkey in the Security Council during the meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Secretary General.

Al-Kazemi, who spoke at the meeting with Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert in Baghdad, emphasized Iraq’s determination to mediate the recent Turkish attack on Dohuk province in the International Security Council.

The Prime Minister of Iraq also asked the United Nations and the international community to attend to Iraq’s views in this regard so as to strengthen Iraq’s sovereignty over its territory and protect its citizens.

Plasschaert also mentioned in this meeting that she will give a speech in this regard at the meeting of the Security Council and will present her report.

According to the statement of Al-Kazemi’s office, in this meeting, they also discussed and exchanged views on the cases of cooperation between Iraq and the UN delegation in various fields, especially the case of refugees and support for free zones.

