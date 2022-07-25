Coordination framework announces its candidate for Iraqi PM

SHAFAQNA- Leaders of the coordination framework of Iraqi Shia unanimously nominated one of the former ministers of this country for the post of prime minister.

The Secretariat of the coordination framework of the Shia groups of this country issued a statement this evening (Monday) and announced that “Mohammed Shia’ Sabbar al-Sudani” is nominated as a candidate for the position of prime minister of the federal government.

This secretariat has stated in its statement: “Today, the coordination framework held a meeting to select its candidate for the position of prime minister, and in a positive atmosphere, the framework leaders unanimously agreed on the nomination of Mohammed Shia’ Sabbar al-Sudani for the position.”

It is worth mentioning that al-Sudani was born in Baghdad in 1970 in a family from the border province of Maysan in the southeast of Iraq. He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and a master’s degree in project management. He was the Human Rights Minister of Iraq in the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki from 2010 until October 2014.

This candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Iraq previously also worked as the governor of al-Amara city, the capital of Maysan province, the governor of this border province, a member of the House of Representatives (Parliament) of this country, the minister of human rights, the head of the Supreme Audit and Justice Commission, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, as the head of the Foundation for Political Prisoners, the head of the Ministry of Immigration and Refugees, the head of the Ministry of Finance, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, the head of the Ministry of Commerce and the head of the Ministry of Industry.

Source: Shafaqna Persian