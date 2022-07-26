Iraq takes back 125 historical works from Germany

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq announced this Sunday that the country has taken back 125 of its historical artifacts from Germany.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that the country’s embassy in Berlin received 125 historical artifacts from the Institute of Near Eastern Archeology at the Free University of Berlin.

The announcement added that these antiquities were given to Germany on loan for investigation and study since the 1990s.

The Iraqi Ambassador in Berlin, Luqman Abdul Rahim Al-Faili, also expressed his hope that the cooperation with the German side in the cultural sector and the exploration of ancient artifacts will continue.

Hassan Nazim, the Iraqi Minister of Culture, has announced that there is a massive effort to return ancient artifacts to Iraq.

The spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously announced that the diplomacy of recovering the artifacts led to the return of more than 17,500 ancient pieces to Iraq in 2021.

