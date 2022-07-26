English
International Shia News Agency

Turkish President: Turkey to increase oil & gas imports from Iran

SHAFAQNA-Turkey’s President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan  said that his country would increase the import of oil and gas from Iran.

In an exclusive interview with TRT Haber on Monday, Erdogan said that Ankara would continue bilateral trade and cooperation with neighboring countries, noting that his country would increase oil and gas imports from Iran in this regard.

Erdogan recently made a visit to Iran and met with President Ebrahim Raisi in the framework of the Iran-Turkey high cooperation council among other meetings.

During the meeting, President Raisi announced Iran’s serious determination to elevate the level of relationship with neighboring countries, noting that Turkey had a special position in Iran’s foreign policy and trade.

The two sides agreed to extend the gas export contract for the next 25 years and increase the volume of exports.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

