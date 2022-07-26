World Cup 2022 volunteers: Deadline approaches for experience of a lifetime

SHAFAQNA-The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 volunteer programme is the biggest in the country’s history.

Volunteers hoping to take part in the experience of a lifetime only have six days left to apply for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 volunteer programme.

Authorities in Doha are seeking more than 20,000 volunteers to fulfil 30 different roles in its biggest sporting event in the world.

The number of volunteers needed for the World Cup 2022 tournament is four times more than those who took part in the FIFA Arab Cup last year.

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com