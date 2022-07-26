UN’s Security Council condemns attack on Iraq’s Dohuk

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Security Council has condemned the attack in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine civilians including children.

Artillery bombing hit the tourist resort of Zakho, a popular destination for Iraqis from across the country, on July 20. The strike also injured more than 30 people. The condemnation came after Baghdad requested an emergency session of the council over the deadly attack.

“Members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region,” said the council.

Press Statement: The #UNSC condemned in the strongest terms the 20 July attack in #Iraq’s Dohuk province that resulted in at least 9 civilian deaths.

#UNSC expressed its deepest sympathy to the victims' families, the Iraqi Government, and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The UN’s body expressed its full “support for the Iraqi authorities in their investigations” and wished “a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.”

