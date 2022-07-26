English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli settler call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark ‘Destruction of Temple’

Israeli settler call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Right-wing Israeli Jewish settlers have called for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the so-called “Destruction of the Temple” on 9 August, Arab48 reported yesterday (25 July 2022). Taking to social media, settlers called for preparations for Talmudic rituals to be held inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Settlers and their leaders raid Islam’s third holiest site, Al-Aqsa Mosque, on an almost daily basis under  the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Illegal excavations, which have been carried out secretly, have never found any proof of the existence of the alleged Jewish Temple beneath the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arab48 said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

