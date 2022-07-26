New research could help people with baldness

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In new study, American researchers have found that imitating the function of a type of protein in the body may be a solution for treating baldness.

The researchers determined how a type of protein, TGF-beta, controls the process by which cells in hair follicles, including stem cells, divide and form new cells, or orchestrate their own death—eventually leading to the death of the whole hair follicle.

TGF-beta has two opposite roles. It helps activate some hair follicle cells to produce new life, and later, it helps orchestrate apoptosis, the process of cell death.

If scientists can determine more precisely the way TGF-beta activates cell division, and how the chemical communicates with other important genes, it might be possible to activate follicle stem cells and stimulate hair growth.

Source: Samacharcentral