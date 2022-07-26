Saudi crown prince in Europe for first time since Khashoggi killing

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Greece and France from Tuesday for talks with their leaders, his first European trip since the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

The crown prince will discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest, state news agency SPA reported, without providing further details.

In Greece, Saudi officials will sign a number of bilateral agreements in defense technology, maritime transport, food production and culture during the prince’s two-day stay, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity as the discussions are still private. Representatives from several Saudi businesses will explore potential partnerships, the person said.

Source : bloomberg

