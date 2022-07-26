English
Tools for detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- It can be a bit smellier than other ways of monitoring COVID-19, but analyzing wastewater is a cheaper, faster and more accurate way for public health officials and researchers to detect rising cases.

Scientists at Scripps Research and University of California, San Diego, in collaboration with the San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health (SEARCH) alliance, have develop tools for early detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater.

Scientists has reported that with just two teaspoons of raw sewage, can accurately determine the genetic mixture of SARS-CoV-2 variants present within a population and identify new variants of concern up to 14 days before traditional clinical testing.

Their algorithm, named “Freyja”, is used for identifying SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater. Over the course of nearly a year, the group analyzed more than 20,000 wastewater samples. In the process, they developed improved methods for concentrating viral RNA in wastewater, which are now being widely used by public health labs across the country and world.

Wastewater contains a massive amount of very valuable information about our health, including these viral genomes that can let us track the course of a pandemic or epidemic,” says researchers.

Source: phys

