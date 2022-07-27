Iran’s FM: Success in final round of nuclear talks depends on US flexibility

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi exchanged viewpoints on Iran’s talks with the world powers to remove sanctions, and they discussed bilateral ties, and issues of mutual interest in regional and international fields.

The Iranian foreign minister asked Mr. Busaidi to convey President Ebrahim Raisi’s best regards to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and appreciated Sultanate of Oman’s positive viewpoints for expansion of bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Amirabdollahian focusing on the latest status of Vienna nuclear talks, referred to Iran’s initiatives aimed at keeping the diplomacy window open, emphasizing that the final round of talks before the agreement is in need of US rationalism and flexibility, as the Islamic Republic of Iran is firmly determined for reaching a good, strong and sustainable agreement for all sides.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to ensuring the security of providing energy and food stuff for the world nations, and comprehends the current difficulties with which the world is now faced in providing sufficient energy, and therefore has had numerous initiatives for the purpose.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi, for his part, said in the phone talk that his evaluation of the various involved sides in the Vienna negotiations, and that of his concerned government, is that these talks must reach a good agreement.

Source : IRNA

