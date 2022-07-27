UN Envoy: Palestinians face ‘future of fear, harassment, intimidation’

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian people face a future of “fear, harassment, intimidation, arbitrary arrest and detention, injury and death” if the status quo is maintained and prospects for a two-state solution are not revived, Ramallah’s UN envoy warned.

Peace talks aimed at brokering a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been stalled for years, and Riyad Mansour told the Security Council that, in the interim, there has been a “persistent lack of accountability” for Israeli actions, which, he said, the Council has failed to address.

He pointed, in particular, to Israel’s 2021 war on the besieged Gaza Strip, the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, and the forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“We have every right to be a member of these United Nations. Nothing justifies delaying this prospect. We have every right to freedom and independence. Our right to self-determination, sovereignty and territorial integrity is enshrined in the UN Charter,” said Mansour, adding that it is the Council’s responsibility “to ensure we embark on that path.”

“The fate of an entire nation cannot be held hostage by Israeli politics or the settlers’ agenda. The stakes are too high. The issue too serious, the implications too grim,” he added.

