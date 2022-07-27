English
Mandatory re-use of masks in California universities

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The spread of new subs variants of coronavirus in California, has caused the universities of this state to face challenges again.

California colleges and universities are feeling the full impact of the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
The state’s seven-day average case rate rose from around 5,000 in late April to over 20,000 last week, according to state and local data aggregated by The New York Times.

Colleges and universities in L.A. County are responding with a range of mitigation measures, which include encouraging—and in some cases, requiring—mask wearing on campus.

In late May, the University of California, Los Angeles, reinstated its indoor mask mandate after lifting it just over a month earlier. The University of California, Irvine, did the same just last week; The University of Southern California have not mandated the use of masks yet.

