Early security measures in Karbala on eve of Muharram 2022

SHAFAQNA- As the month of Muharram approaches, Karbala’s operation command and police, in a detailed security conference, reviewed the initial preparations for special plans to provide security for millions of pilgrims in this city, including the Ashura ceremony.

Karbala’s Operations Commander Lieutenant-General Ali al-Hashemi, told Al-Sabah: “This security conference attended by the directors of the security and intelligence services, commanders and a large number of army and police officers, representatives of Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi, and Hashd al-Shaabi to review and explain the dimensions of the security plan for Muharram and distribution of duties.”

Al-Hashemi pointed out that the security plan prepared by the special security commanders for Ashura, including the mourning ceremony of Raqza Taweeraj, was reviewed in detail in this conference, and before the implementation of this plan, a pre-emptive operation will be carried out throughout Karbala province, and added: “At the same time as the security plans, there will be other plans for service and health, and a special plan for securing the borders of the province.”

He said: “All ministries and government departments will participate in the special plans of this ceremony in order to facilitate the entry of pilgrims to Karbala and participation in the million ceremonies.”

The provincial police chief, Major General Ahmed Zweini, also said: “Preparations for this year have started early, and its purpose is to provide services to pilgrims and maintain security and prevent problems that may occur during these ceremonies.”

Zweini emphasized: “Pilgrims’ entry to Karbala will be smooth and flexible.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian