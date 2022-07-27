UN accused of complicity in ‘genocide’ after inaction on release Uyghur report

SHAFAQNA-Protesters from the Uyghur community have demanded the United Nations release its report on what they call an ongoing genocide against China’s Muslim minority and accused the world body of allowing Beijing to suppress the report.

Camped outside UN headquarters in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, a small group of protesters held aloft placards demanding the release of the report and the recognition of East Turkistan as an independent state.

“You see the Chinese government getting away with genocide. In many ways, the failure of the UN to push back against this or to even make any substantial statement shows the complicity of the UN,” Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government in Exile told Middle East Eye.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) was established in Washington DC as an official government in exile in 2004 and is pushing for an independent state in China’s northwest, what is known officially as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com